A skilled blogger knows to read other blogs

You will never be a skilled blogger if you’re not also reading other blogs.

Why is that? Well, because you can’t learn how to get better at a craft unless you’re paying close attention to others who do it better than you. IN the world of blogging this means always being on the lookout for new and interesting blogs that excel at some aspect of blogging that you do not.

Since the BDN blog network is filled with a huge range of topics it makes sense that now two bloggers will have the same interest in reading a blog about, say, horse breeding or compost techniques. But every blogger ought to be following at least one blog about…you guessed it…BLOGGING!

Our Audience Manager, Sarah Cottrell, who runs the blog network and coaches our bloggers, reads quite a few blogs on blogging (say that ten times fast) and has a few favorites to share with you today.

Here are a few of Sarah’s favorites:

Chuck Wendig’s Terrible Minds blog (CAUTION, this is NSFW…mostly)

Chuck Wendig is well-known in the blogging community. He writes a ton about writing in a provocative way that pushes writers to make better work, be warned, though, he tends to get rather in your face with his opinions.

I love this site and go to it daily for tips and tricks. Here is what they are about in their own words:

“Here’s a secret no one ever tells you. The typical MFA (Master of Fine Arts) boils down to one simple formula: “Writing + Reading + Community = MFA This means that to create a do-it-yourself version of the MFA, all you need to do is: write with focus, read with purpose, and build your community. Read on to learn more or use the menu above to explore each category. We’ve also highlighted some key DIY MFA articles below to help you get started.”

I’ve noticed that the folks who roll their eyes at the grammar police are generally those who have terrible grammar. With the Grammarly extension for Chrome (it’s free and safe,) there is no excuse. This thing edits you as you type, which makes your blog posts read like polished works of art. Also? The Grammarly blog is pretty awesome too, every writer can learn a thing or two about how to improve their writing from these guys.

This is an excellent blog for beginning and intermediate level bloggers who are interested in improving their writing skills while also getting blog posts in front of editors for syndication. Syndication is when your post is republished at bigger sites with a wider audience. This site also offers information on getting your posts sold to paying sites. In between the tips on how to pitch editors, there is a lot of great information on beefing up your blogging skills.

This is a powerhouse site of seasoned bloggers who contribute tutorials on everything from creating your fonts to the nitty gritty of SEO. If you are looking for a one-spot blog that will cover a plethora of topics related to blogging practices then this one is it. Bookmark it for when you need help in a tricky area.

This is primarily a design company for high-end blog logos, but they also run an impressive blog that helps bloggers grow their brand and audience. If you want top-notch advice on how to reach your audience and expand your readership base then start following Elle & Co.

Be sure to check these sites out as they are sure to help you improve your skills, but don’t stop there. Look at the best bloggers in your own genre and follow them. What kinds of posts on their sites do well? How does that blogger handle reader comments, humor, news, information, listicles, social media, and writing style? What can you try on your blog and does that work for you? Think of these bigger bloggers as your silent mentors, watch them closely and pick up all their tricks to use for your own blog.

You got this.