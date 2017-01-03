Meet the BDN Audience Manager and learn about blogging

Happy New Year from the BDN Maine blog network!

We’re starting the year off with a fun event planned on Friday, January 6th with some great folks over at the Social Media Breakfast Bangor. Our Audience Manager, Sarah Cottrell will speak about what successful blogging looks like. Erich Herbert, the BDN Digital Sales Manager, will talk about what sponsored content is and how it can help grow brand visibility.

This is a great opportunity for bloggers to come and learn how to improve their blogging skills for 2017.

Here are event details:

Social Media Breakfast Bangor #57: Blogging & Sponsored Content in 2017

Friday, January 6, 2017

Breakfast and speakers: 7:30 – 9:00 AM

Networking: 9:00 – 9:30 AM

Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business

(One College Circle, at Husson University)

We hope to see you there!