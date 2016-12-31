BDN Maine blog network Blogger of the Year Award

At the BDN Maine blog network, we love to tell stories. Every day our bloggers share their expertise, passions, and good old-fashioned stories with the general public in order to give a better glimpse at what deliberately living in Maine looks like.

This year we want to honor a special voice in the BDN Maine blog network by recognizing how the combination of great storytelling and public involvement can change the way Mainer’s see their communities and themselves.

This year, we are proud to give public recognition to Jim LaPierre, author of Recovery Rocks. His blog has touched hundreds of lives through his compassionate writing on substance abuse recovery and community efforts to snuff out the substance abuse epidemic in Maine.

Jim LaPierre LCSW CCS is the Executive Director of Higher Ground Services in Brewer, Maine. He is a Recovery Ally, mental health therapist and addictions counselor. He specializes in facilitating recovery whether from addiction, trauma, depression, anxiety, or past abuse to overcome obstacles and improve their quality of life.

If you haven’t read Recovery Rocks then you should check it out. Jim does a fantastic job at taking complex social and policy issues around substance abuse and translates them into stories with a human face and heart that the public can relate to. By doing this, Jim is on the front lines in Maine’s struggle to change public perception about issues of poverty, substance abuse, and how the public can truly help. We are proud to host Jim’s blog and we hope that you take a few minutes to read his marvelous work. You won’t be disappointed!

We selected our favorite posts from Recovery Rocks from 2016. Enjoy!

We look forward to reading the wonderful posts that Jim writes in 2017. If you are curious to learn more about our amazing team of bloggers, come check us out here! If you have a blog idea that you’d like to pitch then we would love to hear it.

Happy New Year!